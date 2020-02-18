6 Spider-Man Characters We'd Like To See Get Their Own Spin-Off Movie

With movies like Joker performing in theaters, and Marvel not entirely opposed to making movies with an R-rating, I'd love to see Kingpin get a standalone introduction to Sony's Spider-Man universe. Specifically, I'd love to see Vincent D'Onofrio reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, whether it be the same character from Netflix's Daredevil or a new version of the character similar to what was done with J.K. Simmons and J. Jonah Jameson. It's worth mentioning that the rights to Daredevil and its characters would revert back to Marvel by the time this movie is out, though Sony already used Kingpin in animated form.