Joker Director Shares Emotional Photos With Joaquin Phoenix From Last Day Of Filming

But now the lights have dimmed on the Oscars stage and people have started looking away from awards contenders and more towards the big 2020 movie releases coming over the next several months. Warner Bros. has already released its DC follow-up with Cathy Yan's Bird of Prey and is prepping for a large slate of DC movies to come. Joker has had its moment in the gray fog of Gotham City and now that moment has passed, but it's still worth looking back on the filming of the movie and remembering the whirlwind that came out of it.