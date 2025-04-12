Finn Wolfhard Had An 'Emotional Hangover' After His Last Day On Stranger Things, And I'm Having My Own After Seeing His Comments On It

I'm not ready.

While we wait for the premiere date for Stranger Things Season 5 to officially be announced, cast member Finn Wolfhard has been keeping busy. Between marking the release of his directorial debut, Hell Of A Summer, and a new A24 movie hitting theaters this month, The Legend of Ochi, he's had a lot going on. As we emotionally prepare for the end of the series, Wolfhard recently spoke to what his last day on set was like. Just to warn you, this may cause you to get into your feels as I have.

Finn Wolfhard previously likened his last day playing Mike Wheeler alongside the rest of the cast to Andy saying goodbye to his toys in Toy Story 3. He characterized shooting the final season as something that was “very intense,” given how long it took to shoot. When it comes to his feelings on Mike’s ending, he said this to People:

I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy.

22-year-old Finn Wolfhard's Stranger Things journey began when he was cast back in the summer of 2015. As he’s previously discussed, his time on the set of the show essentially made up his “whole childhood” and meant a lot to him. While I don’t know exactly what he means by being both “satisfied” and “confused”, I can imagine wrapping up the series knowing that he won’t get to go back for another season was just an odd experience for him. He continued:

I felt like I was in a dream or something. None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect.

The former child star's comments are definitely making me more curious and excited about the next season, which is expected to premiere sometime this year for those with a Netflix subscription. However, what he said next really had me feeling sentimental:

It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone.

I can’t even imagine a world without a new season of Stranger Things to look forward to, but seeing these comments from Wolfhard makes me realize that soon we’ll have to live in that reality. It really is a good show, and it’s been so much fun to return to Hawkins, so to speak, with each season.

After Wolfhard described the “emotional hangover” he experienced after finishing the show, the notion of the entire cast going their separate ways is really starting to sink in. Of course their friendship will always live on, but it just won’t be the same. Still, Wolfhard recalled what sounds like a tender moment that took place on the last day:

The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other.

The cast wrapped Season 5 back in December with heartfelt tributes to their time on the show. Sadie Sink thanked the creatives behind the show for giving her “the most amazing childhood” and bringing her “the best friends” she could ask for. If that doesn’t show how big this cast’s career is going to be moving forward, I don’t know what does. Even so, I’m not ready for the emotional hangover we’ll all have once we see the show's final frame.

As you wait for Stranger Things Season 5 to debut amid the 2025 TV schedule, prepare yourself by streaming the first four seasons now.

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism.

