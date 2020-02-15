Alita 2: 7 Things To Keep In Mind As We Wait For Sequel News

Timing is always an issue with making something like Alita: Battle Angel 2 into a reality. So the longer it takes to accept or reject the call to make this particular film is something that could further complicate matters as time goes on. Should this delay lead to recasting, there’s not only going to need to be enough time to find replacements, but there’s also a chance that this could upset the fans who were looking forward to the return of the entire original cast; which only makes this prospect all the more shaky.