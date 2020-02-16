Aladdin 2: 5 Major Questions We Have About The Live-Action Disney Sequel

It is easy to imagine why Will Smith would be game to reprise his role from the most profitable film of his career, although it is not likely it would be the same enchanted, rapping character as before, considering Aladdin’s final wish was to make Genie his own, free human being. Not to mention, I would not mind seeing more adventures of Smith’s travels by boat, joined by wife, Princess Jasmine’s former servant, Dalia (Nasim Pedrad), and children. Of course, while the script is still in development, the Bad Boys For Life star has yet to be officially approached to make a return, so only time will tell if this wish is destined to come true.