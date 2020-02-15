That Time Will Ferrell Got Lost In Switzerland While Filming And Needed Rescuing

The second resort we were in, called Ischgl, shares the border. There were little signs, like, 'This way, Switzerland.' I'm, like, let's do it. So I'm by myself, I'm skiing down, I was like, this is so lovely and, like, but I don't see a chair lift back at all. And I end up in a small town in Switzerland. Gone for, like, three hours. I have to figure out, like, a bus and a tram. I had no money.