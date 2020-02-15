James Gunn Is Having The Best Time Filming The Suicide Squad In Panama

On Friday, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was spotted in Panama City donning a frilly red dress and large red and black bow at the Central Hotel. It’s a far cry from her recent look in Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey. The pigtails and pink are nowhere to be found. Also spotted were John Cena and Idris Elba, who have undisclosed roles in the film. They were just wearing loungewear, so we still don’t know who the heck they are going to play. The rumor is that Cena is playing Peacemaker, though.