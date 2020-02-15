Oof, The Rhythm Section Is Losing 96 Percent Of Its Screens In Its Third Weekend

Despite an overall lackluster response, Blake Lively has been praised for her performance in The Rhythm Section. And that’s good news for the actress, as the film marks one of her most ambitious roles to date. She took an active role in promoting the thriller, trying to entice fans with a mysterious social media campaign. One of the more notable elements of the film was the fact that her character undergoes several big transformations in her appearance -- and that was something that helped raise awareness about the film as well. But obviously not enough.