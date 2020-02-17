Why Will Ferrell Decided To Work With Julia Louis-Dreyfus For The First Time In Downhill

Outside of, obviously, the opportunity to work with Julia, it was the premise. I hadn’t seen the original before, and Jesse Armstrong’s script was so well-written, weaving humor throughout such a serious kind of thing. I don’t get to do movies like this that much. I’m not usually offered this kind of thing. It was exciting to play a real couple. We both have families and kids and have been married for a long time. Fortunately, nothing like this has happened to each of us in our marriages, but there’s still a lot to draw on from family experiences and raising kids. I was just happy to be asked.