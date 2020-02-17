Last Christmas Director Is Still 'Frustrated' About People Spoiling The Ending

It was frustrating. I was very frustrated. I wasn’t really frustrated that people were trying to guess it. What I was very frustrated with was that the media was just picking up on that and then putting out these theories, some of which were true, but printing them like spoilers, and I just had never seen that happen to another movie before where people, even though they didn’t know if it was that they were just actively trying to spoil something, you know what I mean?