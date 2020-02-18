Cinderella's Castle Gets a Brand New Look At Disney World, Check It Out

The biggest problem with the update is that it's going to make that classic photo op in front of the castle a little hard to come by. The castle will likely be entirely covered for the duration of the work. At Disneyland the massive tent covering the castle had an image of the castle on it, so you could still take a picture in front of something that looked like the castle, but it's just not the same thing. If you've been planning a massive Walt Disney World vacation for months and looking forward to getting a picture of the castle, you're sure to be disappointed.