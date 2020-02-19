13 Great Sonic The Hedgehog Easter Eggs The Movie Included

Robotnik’s Egg Hornet

Not all of Sonic The Hedgehog’s references are direct rips from the original source material; some of the easter eggs come in the form of obvious influences. Dr. Robotnik’s final gadget, his own personal hovercraft, is a good example of such a reinterpretation, as there’s one particular Robonik vehicle that this fearful flyer is reminiscent of. Those of you who have played Sonic Adventure will notice that the Egg Hornet looks to be the jumping off point the film’s designers started out with. Only, the design is slimmer and more functional in the cinematic version, just like Jim Carrey’s portrayal of Dr. Robotnik himself.