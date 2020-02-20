Why A Female Led Fast And Furious Movie Is Exactly What The Franchise Needs

Every time it seems like the final chapter in the Fast And Furious franchise has come to a close, the series finds a way to get moviegoers more and more excited. Over the course of the past 20 years, the series has gone from boosting DVD players on the streets of Los Angeles to taking on a nuclear submarine in Russia, proving that there isn’t anything the crew won’t do or anywhere they won’t go except for maybe outer space. Since the release of The Fast And The Furious in the summer of 2001, there have been eight additional main entries (including this summer’s Fast & Furious 9) in the series and one spin-off with 2019’s Hobbs And Shaw. If recent news is to be believed, it looks like there will be at least one more spin-off in the franchise after Vin Diesel revealed that a female-led Fast And Furious movie is in the works.