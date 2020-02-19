Comic Fans Are Freaking About The Batman’s Costume Similarities To Daredevil

As you can see, Robert Pattinson's costume in The Batman has rubbed some fans the wrong way. Especially comic book fans who were big fans of Daredevil on Netflix. Daredevil was arguably the most popular of the Defenders' shows, and fans were devastated to see it unceremoniously cancelled after three seasons on the streaming service. And it looks like the costume similarities with Battinson are triggering those fans who are still mourning the Marvel live-action series.