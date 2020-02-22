The Call Of The Wild: 8 Big Differences Between The Book And The Harrison Ford Movie

Buck Lets Spitz Live

One of the biggest changes between the book and the movie is the level of violence on display. The film is rated PG and so the amount of blood shown on screen and the abuse that Buck experiences is commiserate with that rating. It also means that Buck himself is a much kinder dog in the movie than he is in the book. In the film version of Call of the Wild, when Buck joins the sled dog team delivering the mail, we see instantly that Spitz, the lead dog, doesn't like Buck, and clearly there is going to be a confrontation. When that confrontation comes in the film, Spitz injures Buck pretty severely, but when the other dogs come to Buck's aid, he's able to overcome Spitz and defeat him. The beaten dog runs off, never to be seen again.