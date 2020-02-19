Avengers: Infinity War Image Shows Thanos’ Gauntlet Being Made

On his Instagram page, photographer Chuck Zlotnick showed “Fred,” one of the crew members on Avengers: Infinity War, putting together the massive Infinity Gauntlet. At this stage of the game, the globe itself looks nearly completed, although the only Infinity Stone in place is the Mind Stone. Which is ironic considering that was the Stone that Thanos retrieved last in Infinity War. Given that Thanos, a digital creation who was motion performed and voiced by Josh Brolin, was the only one who wore the Gauntlet, I’m curious if the real glove is as heavy as it looks.