No Time To Die Star Daniel Craig Doesn’t Appreciate The Term ‘Bond Girl’

As historic as the James Bond franchise has been over the course of its soon to be 55 years of operation, there’s some traditions that have been in much need of an overhaul. None was more notably phased out of the modern era of Bond than the stereotype known as the “Bond Girl.” It’s a concept that’s so outmoded at this point that even the man who plays 007 himself, Daniel Craig, has gone on record as saying he doesn’t appreciate such terminology in a modern context.