Watch The Mighty Ducks Star Emilio Estevez Get Into Character At A Real NHL Game

Unfortunately for the Canucks, they probably could have used some of that classic Bombay Magic because the team came up just short, falling to the Minnesota Wild 4-3. Did they even try the Flying V? Knucklepuck? Anything? I guess those little Duck tricks don't work at this level. Of course, the original film The Mighty Ducks from 1992 was set in Minneapolis, Minnesota and filmed in that state, so maybe the Bombay Magic was in full effect, just not for the home team.