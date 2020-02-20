Why To All The Boys Star Still Wants X-Men’s Jubilee To Return

It sounds like Lana Condor is so interested in going back to Jubilee that she is actually rubbing elbows with filmmakers to get the character back in their brains. The main issue with her character returning is the universe she was created in will likely cease to exist. Following Dark Phoenix and Disney’s $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox, what was once the world of X-Men isn’t expected to return, although Patrick Stewart did say he had “long conversations” with Kevin Feige about Professor X a few months ago.