Jordan Fisher: 6 Fascinating Things To Know About The Talented Actor/Singer

He Recorded A Moana Song With Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin Manuel Miranda and Jordan Fisher collaborated for “You’re Welcome,” a song featured on the Moana soundtrack. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sings the song in the Moana movie. Jordan Fisher and Lin-Manuel Miranda recorded a remix of the tune, which can be found on the Moana soundtrack. is one of the many songs that Fisher has recorded for Disney properties.

He sang a few songs on the Teen Beach Movie ensemble and in Liv and Maddie. He also recorded a song called “Happily Ever After” for Disney World’s Happily Ever After firework show, and he performed a cover of “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” with his friend and other former Disney star Olivia Holt for the Pixar Fest. Jordan Fisher has been releasing and recording music basically since he began his career. He has released several singles, including his most recent song “Contact.”