Godzilla Vs. Kong Rumored To Have Cool Callback To Their Original Japanese Fight

Towards the end of 2020, the MonsterVerse will finally pit Godzilla and King Kong against one another in the appropriately-named Godzilla vs. Kong, an event that’s been in the making for years. That being said, this isn’t the first time that these two monstrosities have clashed. They previously went toe-to-toe over in Japan nearly 60 years ago in King Kong vs. Godzilla, and rumor has it that the American crossover could have a cool callback to that Toho movie.