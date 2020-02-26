5 Things The Wicked Movie Can Learn From Cats

James Corden has pretty much been on a mock Cats campaign since the film came out. He made a whole skit about “Cats School” featuring some of the cast, the director, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. He even claimed that he hadn’t seen the film. Recently, during his “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” segment with Justin Bieber, Justin Bieber asked him on a scale of 1 to 10 how much he regretted being in the movie Cats. James Corden said that he enjoyed doing the movie, so didn’t regret it, but he gave it between a 4 and 5. We’re not sure how Tom Hooper and the rest of the cast feel about his constant mocking of Cats, but James Corden being in on the joke gives a little lightheartedness to the Cats train wreck. Hopefully Wicked won't face the same challenges, but if it does, goodness knows, perhaps they too can find some humor in the situation.