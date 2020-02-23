Why Ben Affleck Is Nervous To Film His New Movie With Matt Damon, Adam Driver, And Jodie Comer

I am a little nervous. Because I have never done Medieval! It's 1386, so it is like armor and swords and stuff like that. But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, 'Why have we not done this more often?' We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share. We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer's in the movie, so that's very exciting, and Adam [Driver].