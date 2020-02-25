5 Twilight Questions I'm Still Wondering About

Honorable Mention Questions

Here are a couple of things that didn't quite make the cut for one reason or another:

-School nitpick: Is there only one teacher at Forks' high school? Shout out to Mr. Molina (played by Jose Zuniga) and his golden onion.

-Mom nitpick: Why is Bella's Mom somewhere weird every time she calls her daughter? (At the mechanics, her husband's baseball practice, etc.)

-I've also been wondering how it only took one quick bite for James to send Bella headed toward vampire-land, but Edward spent what feels like a full minute sucking on Bella's arm and he doesn't turn her? I'm going to chalk that up to some explanation from the book that I'm forgetting, or maybe the turning process only happens with the first bite.