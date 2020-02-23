Harrison Ford's Favorite Star Wars Memory Is ... The 'Utter Disdain' Of The Crew?

God bless Harrison Ford. I'm serious. Because he is not serious about much, even with that dry deadpan tone making every word sound like gospel. Still, now that Star Wars' nine-film Skywalker Saga is complete, and the cast and crew and fans are looking back with fond memories, you might expect Ford to share something ... different ... about his experience playing Han Solo. Then again, it's Harrison Ford -- who can't tell carbonite from kryptonite and gives zero f*cks about it -- so you might not.