The Matrix 4 Is Setting Off Massive Explosions In San Francisco

Lana Wachowski is back at the helm of The Matrix 4, and while we expect that we won't hear a ton about the film's plot for a while, we're definitely excited to hear more details as they become available. Given the project's release date, it's possible that we won't actually see any official footage from the movie until much later in the year (think December), but should Warner Bros. decided to participate in San Diego Comic-Con this year, it's possible that our first look at the film could find its way online in July.