Mission: Impossible 7 Just Hit A Major Roadblock During Filming

The Coronavirus COVID-19 has been disrupting the world in a number of ways ever since the outbreak started, and the film industry has been far from immune. There have been regular reports in recent weeks about various projects experiencing various issues as a result of the disease and the panic it's causing, from major premieres in China being cancelled, to concerns regarding international box office sales. Now stories are coming out about the virus actually managing to shut down a production, as Christopher McQuarrie's Mission: Impossible 7 has just halted filming in Italy due to news about COVID-19 in the country.