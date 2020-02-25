Diane Keaton Added Herself To A John Wick Scene With Keanu Reeves And... Whoa

Diane Keaton: It’s been a long time since you and I made that movie, Something’s Gotta Give. Remember me in it?

Keanu Reeves: You were amazing.

Diane Keaton: YOU were amazing.

Keanu: I’ll never forget reading that Nancy Meyers screenplay for the first time.

Diane: Yeah, I know, yeah. Obviously me neither. That was a lot of crying in there, Keanu. Lots of laughing and crying and, well, we had some, well, let’s be frank — it was a good time.

Keanu: It was amazing! Good times! You and Jack!

Diane: Oh, well, I wouldn’t go that far...