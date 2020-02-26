Chris Pratt Teases Meaning Behind Jurassic World: Dominion’s Title

Movie titles are supposed to give us an idea of what a movie is actually about. They're supposed to help tell us what we're getting so we know if this a movie we want to see. However, when it come to blockbuster film franchises, they're also supposed to be really cool. We've always known what we were getting with Jurassic World III, by virtue of the fact that it's a Jurassic World movie, but now we know a little bit more, because we now know the movie is called Jurassic World: Dominion.