Meet Ana De Armas: 7 Things You Need To Know About The No Time To Die Star

Blade Runner 2049 And Knives Out Turned Ana De Armas Into A Household Name

While movies like Knock Knock, Hands of Stone, and War Dogs all played a role in boosting Ana De Armas' career, it was her role in Blade Runner 2049 that helped solidify her star status, with her lead role in Rian Johnson's Knives Out further cementing it. As Joi, a holographic computer program that serves as the central love interest for Ryan Gosling's character in the film, De Armas gave a nuanced, moving performance in the sci-fi blockbuster. But it was last year's Knives Out that really pushed the actress into the big leagues.

Her lead performance in a crowded ensemble that included (but wasn't limited to) Daniel Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Don Johnson, and Christopher Plummer was a stand-out. It secured her with a Golden Globe nomination, and it will undoubtedly play a big role in boosting her acting career and continuing her skyrocketing to fame in the future.