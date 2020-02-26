Did Dan Fogler Reveal Jacob's New Look For Fantastic Beasts 3?

But Fantastic Beasts 3 has largely been a mystery, since J.K. Rowling has been working and re-working on the script for so long. Warner Bros. even revealed Harry Potter movies screenwriter Steve Kloves as her co-writer. That's a big change for the franchise, since she was the sole credited screenwriter for the first two movies. Up to a month ago, some cast members said they still hadn't seen scripts, so there could be plenty of changes from what we all thought might happen next.