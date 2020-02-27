The Candyman Reimagining Is Going To Be A Real Gore-Fest

Thus far in his career as a horror director, Jordan Peele hasn’t gone too over-the-top when it comes to violence. Sure, there is definitely some blood spilled in both Get Out and Us, but neither movie goes big when it comes to showing that kind of stuff on screen. Because of this, some may wonder about what kind of content will be featured upcoming Candyman reimagining, given that Peele is both a co-writer and a producer of the slasher film. Here’s the thing, though: Jordan Peele isn’t directing the film; Nia DaCosta is – and as it turns out DaCosta is definitely a lover of cinematic gore.