Most of you know Charlie Heaton best for playing Jonathan Byers on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, but in less than two months, we’ll finally get to see his performance as Samuel Guthrie, a.k.a. Cannonball, in the long-awaited The New Mutants. It looks like Heaton has a bright future as an actor ahead of him, and if he has his way, that career will eventually start looking like Robert Pattinson’s, at least when it comes to being able to pick a variety of different projects.