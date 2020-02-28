Why Linda Hamilton Had To Push Back On Terminator: Dark Fate’s Script

Very much at times. The script wasn’t really finished when we started, and it was kind of coming along as we went along. And we all found that very hard to work that way. I heard too many people say, ‘Well, that’s how they make movies these days.’ [Laughs.] It’s like, you know what? I need a beginning and a middle and an end. Link those moments together one by one; I’ve got to know where I’m coming from. And I would get a scene that had just been sent the night before and go, ‘Well, I can’t be saying that if they’re going to move that piece to onto the train top, because my character hasn’t learned it yet!’ You know what I mean? Like, ‘Let’s make this something that is solid so that the actors can then work that way… We can’t wait until September for the script to be finished.’ So, yeah.