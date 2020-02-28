Rian Johnson Celebrated Knives Out DVD Release With Awesome Set Photo

The fact that Knives Out is now available on home media is actually somewhat surprising considering that, as the director points out, the movie isn't entirely out of theaters yet, there's more than a couple theaters still showing the movie in my neck of the woods as it turns out. Of course, if you wanted to see Knives Out and you had any particular passion for the theatrical experience, you probably saw the movie that way already. If you're interested in Knives Out but haven't seen it, you can now grab a digital rental for probably half or less of the cost of that theater ticket.