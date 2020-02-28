Tom Holland Wants To Take Bob Iger To The Pub He Drunkenly Saved Spider-Man In

I’m really grateful that Bob Iger and Tom Rothman allowed me to be a part of the process of bringing him home. It was a pretty cool experience and also the best bragging rights ever. I saved Spider-Man. Yeah, I was really drunk. I saw Bob Iger recently a couple of days ago in LA, and I said to him ‘When you come to London I want to take you to the pub to have a pint and we can talk about how Spider-Man is going to continue to be an amazing franchise for both Disney and Sony.’ So hopefully he comes to London and I can take him for a pint.