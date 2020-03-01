Simon Pegg Doesn't Think More Star Trek Movies Are Coming, For Lack Of 'Marvel Money' And More

Since 2009, there have been three entries into the Star Trek film franchise. There was 2009’s Star Trek, which grossed a respectable $385.6 million. The follow-up, Star Trek Into Darkness, saw a worldwide gross of $467.3 million -- again, not too shabby. The third movie, Star Trek Beyond, came out in 2016 and made $343.4 million. But if you ask Simon Pegg why Paramount Pictures doesn’t seem to be in a rush to offer up another installment, it sounds like the box office revenue just wasn’t quite enough (via GamesRadar+):