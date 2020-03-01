'Ouch': Jennifer Lopez Finally Opens Up On Oscars Snub For Hustlers

I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of 'She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen, if it doesn’t you’re crazy.' I’m reading all the articles going, 'Oh my god, could this happen?' And then it didn’t and I was like 'Ouch,' it was a little bit of a letdown. Also I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years — and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.