Chris Evans Admits He Did Some 'Begging' To Land Knives Out Role

Fans who were used to seeing Chris Evans as Captain America were certainly in for a surprise if they saw Knives Out. Though his character in the movie is every bit as charismatic as the superhero that launched him into global stardom, the role gave the actor a chance to show a wildly different side of himself on screen. And according to Chris Evans, he wanted to be a part of Knives Out so badly that he ended up begging Rian Johnson for his part.