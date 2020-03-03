Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker's Novel Reveals Rey And Kylo Ren’s Last Words, And Bring Your Tissues

It's almost hard to believe, but the Star Wars franchise as we know it has come to an end. The nine-film Skywalker Saga reached its conclusion with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker, which told a massive story that acknowledged the property's decades of filmmaking. But considering how much Abrams had to stuff into the movie's 143-minute runtime, there were plenty of moments that ended up on the cutting room floor. Luckily, the upcoming novelization of The Rise of Skywalker is helping to further expand the story, and answer some lingering fan questions. Said book revealed Rey and Kylo Ren's final words to each other, and they're enough to get the fandom sniffling and reaching for their tissues.