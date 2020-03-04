Hobbs And Shaw’s Jason Statham And Kevin Hart Won’t Reunite For An Action Comedy After All

Either way, The Man From Toronto is now looking for a replacement for Jason Statham, who was set to play an assassin who has a run in with a "New York screw up" at an Airbnb. The need for that replacement is somewhat urgent as the movie is set to start shooting with The Hitman's Bodyguard's Patrick Hughes directing, in just about six weeks, with a release date of November 20 already on the calendar. The reason Statham's deal didn't close is unclear, but it's certainly possible the quick scheduling just didn't work out for him.