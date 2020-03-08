Pixar's Onward: 5 Fantasy References From The Movie Explained

For instance, a grocery store spotted at one point is called “Sword in the Scone,” clearly a nod to the legend of King Arthur’s enchanted weapon, Excalibur and one fast food restaurant's menu item is called “Second Breakfast,” a reference to a hobbit’s daily meal between breakfast and lunch as mentioned by Pippin (Billy Boyd) in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings. Speaking of Tolkein, instead of Mountain Dew, Mt. Doom is among the beverages served at Manticore's Tavern.

To reference another popular franchise, the convenience store at Swamp Gas station sells a product called Longbottom, which seems to be paying tribute to the snake-slaying Harry Potter character Neville Longbottom.