xXx's Xander Cage Vs. Fast And Furious' Dominic Toretto: Which Vin Diesel Character Is The Bigger Badass?

To settle this fight once and for all, we're going to have to take a look at the signature looks of Xander Cage and Dominic Toretto, or as I like to call it - the battle of the "xXx" tattoo vs the cross necklace. Cage's tattoo is the first thing we see of him in the first xXx movie, but it doesn't really hold as much sentimental value as Dom's cross does in the Fast And The Furious franchise, and is featured pretty heavily in the Fast And Furious 9 trailer. Because of that and the fact that the tattoo (and the skin around) was torn off Cage's head in this weird XXX: State Of The Union promo, the third and final round goes to Dominic Toretto.