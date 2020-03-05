The Accountant 2? Why You Shouldn't Hold Your Breath

Almost four years ago, director Gavin O’Connor and star Ben Affleck teamed up together on a very different kind of movie before eventually reuniting for this week’s The Way Back. There’s more than a small chance you’ve heard of this previous effort, The Accountant, as it was a bit of a sleeper hit -- enough of one that a sequel has been seemed like it could be in the works ever since. Well, if you’re one of those fans who really wants to see The Accountant 2 happen, don’t hold your breath.