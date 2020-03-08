5 Things I Can't Stop Wondering About The Batman's New Batmobile

Years before Batman developed an enthusiasm for military-grade transportation, the Caped Crusader’s first vehicle in the comics was just a standard car that was not even referred to as the “Batmobile” and was painted an uncharacteristically bright red, but would later take on various appearances ranging from designs more common to the time period to resembling a winged cave dweller with wheels. If you ask me, however, Robert Pattinson’s vehicle looks less like many of those classic depictions and more like something Max Rockatansky might drive. While I have been craving a cinematic Batmobile that actually looks like a bat again (unless you count the slightly “winged” backside), I do find it refreshing and intriguing that Matt Reeves has decided to give his Batman a throwback to when the Batmobile was, essentially, just a car, which brings me to my next question…