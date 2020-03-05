The Secret Garden Trailer: Colin Firth Stars In New Magical Adaptation

This trailer opens up with a bit of narration, presumably from an adult version of Dixie Egerickx's Mary Lennox. She indicates she's got a story to tell, all about the magical adventures she has as a young girl. After being orphaned she was sent to live with her Uncle, and things soon got out of hand.

Like the Secret Garden novel, Mary arrives in the giant home of her Uncle Archibald Craven, played by the always delightful Colin Firth. But she soon finds the entrance to the titular garden, after a dog goes through a tunnel. She climbs a tree to get over, with the branches of said plant helping to push her up and above the topiary walls.

From there we meet some of the other characters that will make up the Secret Garden cast. Edan Hayhurst plays Colin Craven, Mary's cousin. His Dark Materials actor Amir Wilson also appears as Dickon Mary's friend who adventures with her in the garden. And then there's Julie Walters (Harry Potter, Momma Mia!) as Mrs. Medlock. Coincidentally, her Harry Potter co-star Maggie Smith played the very same role in a previous film adaptation of The Secret Garden.

The titular garden itself looks stunning, and no doubt has magical capabilities that will effect the story of The Secret Garden. That setting in stark juxtaposition to the cold Yorkshire Estate that Colin Firth's character rules over with an iron fist. As such, any childlike shenanigans and the magic of the garden must be kept secret. This includes Mary's plan to bring her cousin outside for the first time in years.

