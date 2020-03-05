No Time To Die: Now Bond’s Release Is Pushed, What Else Can We See In Theaters In April?

In short, there’s a lot of good stuff coming for those who are willing to wait. Meanwhile, now that Bond has been pushed to November 12 in the U.K. and November 25 in the U.S., it will be facing some increased competition. Marvel's The Eternals, Deep Water, and in particular Godzilla vs. Kong are all coming out during the month of November. The movies schedule is always shifting and changing and with what's going on in the world, No Time To Die may not be the only movie to make a change in the coming months. Although, as the summer box office season approaches, I really do hope a lot of these movies stay on track.