Jason Momoa As Kraven The Hunter In Spider-Man 3? Here's How He Could Look

We don’t know much about the MCU’s Spider-Man 3 yet, including what villain or villains Spidey will face off with. However, it seems like it’s only a matter of if rather than when Kraven will show up on the big screen. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home director Jon Watts has said he’d love to bring Kraven in (as well as other characters we haven’t seen before) but the challenge would be figuring out how the character would work in a movie.