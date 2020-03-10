6 Wild Things The Star Wars Novels Have Confirmed About The Franchise

Of course, Star Wars fans can understand how this bit of story gets written. Luke is the hero of Star Wars, and the twist that the two were siblings was not conceived by George Lucas until he was writing Return of the Jedi. Unfortunately, it doesn't make that whole kiss the two shared in The Empire Strikes Back any less awkward, and I can totally understand if the discomfort from all that was the real reason Luke was off in seclusion at the beginning of the Sequel Trilogy.