Sweet Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Video Features Warwick Davis And His Son As Ewoks

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker might have arrived in theaters back in December, but conversation around the movie's contents haven't slowed down. New information about the blockbuster is constantly being revealed, with more set to come when the movie finally arrives on DVD and Blu-ray. J.J. Abrams crafted a complicated plot, which serviced a massive ensemble cast of characters and decades of filmmaking. This even includes Wicket the Ewok, played by the legendary Warwick Davis. A video went behind the scenes on this callback, which included Warwick's son playing an Ewok himself.
J.J. Abrams was tasked with ending the entire Skywalker Saga in Episode IX, which is likely why The Rise of Skywalker included so many callbacks during its 143-minute runtime. Wicket popped up during the movie's happy ending, watching a Star Destroyer explode from the safety of Endor. Now we can see what it was like to film that moment on set, as well as the pre-production meetings and costume fittings. Check it out below.
I don't know about you guys, but this makes my nerdy heart quite happy. As if Warwick Davis back in Wicket's costume wasn't enough to get fans psyched, but the video also captures an amazing family memory for Davis' family.
This look into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to us from Syfy Wire, and is sure to excite the generations of rabid Star Wars fans out there. The galaxy far far away had had a long tenure in theaters, with Warwick Davis and Wicket present for the original trilogy's insane success. Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm helped to kickstart the property back up, with the sequel trilogy making a ton of money at the box office. And Davis has worked on a ton of projects since the House of Mouse began controlling the galaxy far, far away.
The above video shows Warwick Davis and his son Harrison being fitted for their Ewok costumes. Once wiggling in, the iconic Star Wars creatures quickly come to life, to the joy of J.J. Abrams and company. Eventually the pair of father/son actors arrive on set, and film their quick appearance for The Rise of Skywalker. It's especially sweet to see Warwick giving Harrison some advice, and helping him to really immerse himself into the world of the franchise.
Warwick Davis has been apart of some iconic film franchises, including Star Wars and Harry Potter. But for The Rise of Skywalker, he was able to share the filmmaking experience with his on Harrison. What's more, he was back playing the character that helped to really launch his career as a young man.
Wicket may have been Warwick Davis' first Star Wars role, but it definitely wasn't his last. He'd go on to play characters in The Phantom Menace, Rogue One, Solo, and The Last Jedi as well as voicing a role in Star Wars Rebels. He knows George Lucas' colorful world well, and it should be interesting to see where he pops back up again.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be available on digital March 17 and DVD and Blu-ray March 31. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.