Sweet Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Set Video Features Warwick Davis And His Son As Ewoks

This look into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker comes to us from Syfy Wire, and is sure to excite the generations of rabid Star Wars fans out there. The galaxy far far away had had a long tenure in theaters, with Warwick Davis and Wicket present for the original trilogy's insane success. Disney's acquisition of Lucasfilm helped to kickstart the property back up, with the sequel trilogy making a ton of money at the box office. And Davis has worked on a ton of projects since the House of Mouse began controlling the galaxy far, far away.